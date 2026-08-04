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Home / Sports / "This gold medal is special": Sharmila Dhankar eyes more glory after historic CWG triumph

"This gold medal is special": Sharmila Dhankar eyes more glory after historic CWG triumph

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ANI
Updated At : 11:03 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Sharmila Dhankar expressed immense pride after achieving para-athletics gold at the event, calling it a historic and special moment.

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She credited the government's support for motivating athletes, and said she aims to continue representing India, with her immediate focus on winning gold at the upcoming Asian Games scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026 and building a successful Paralympic career.

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Dhankar produced a season-best throw of 9.81 metres in the women's F57 shot put final to clinch the gold medal, comfortably finishing ahead of Ghana's Zinabu Issah, who took silver with 8.65m. Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi claimed bronze with a throw of 8.19m, while fellow Indian Shilpa narrowly missed the podium with a fourth-place finish.

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"I feel incredibly proud and happy to have won this gold medal. It is a historic achievement. It is encouraging to see the government recognising and supporting athletes by honouring us and rewarding our achievements. This motivates us to work even harder. My goal is to compete for India for many years to come. While this is my first Commonwealth Games gold medal, I am already looking ahead to the Asian Games in Japan this October, where I hope to win another gold. Beyond that, my biggest dream is to enjoy a long and successful career at the Paralympics and continue bringing glory to the country," Dhankar told ANI.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday felicitated Indian athletes who returned from the Commonwealth Games 2026 after delivering historic performances in boxing, judo and para-athletics.

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The medal winners were presented cash awards of Rs 30 lakh for gold, Rs 20 lakh for silver and Rs 10 lakh for bronze.

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia praised the warm reception given to athletes and appreciated Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for honouring them.

Recalling his past concerns over delays in cash awards for medal winners, Jhajharia said timely recognition and rewards for athletes reflect the government's growing support and encouragement for Indian sportspersons.

"Since the athletes arrived yesterday around 2 am, I have never witnessed such a warm welcome at an airport. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya personally welcomed the athletes today, and it was a truly special moment. I remember when I won a medal at the Paralympics in 2014, I had told the Prime Minister that athletes often had to wait four to five years to receive cash awards. The Prime Minister had said that when an athlete wins a medal, they should be able to go home to their parents with a cheque in their hands. Today, seeing athletes being honoured and receiving their rewards on time, I feel deeply grateful. I salute the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Sports Minister for their continued support and encouragement for athletes," Jhajharia told ANI.

Six of 16 athletics medals, including three gold medals, came from para-athletes, while a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight para-powerlifting category by Jhandu Kumar marked this as the best CWG campaign ever for para-athletes, with a total of seven medals.

Overall, India wrapped up a memorable Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign by finishing fourth in the overall medal standings with 39 medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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