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Home / Sports / "This happiness will be even greater if we perform well at the 2026 Asian Games": Seema Kaliramna after winning bronze in CWG 2026

"This happiness will be even greater if we perform well at the 2026 Asian Games": Seema Kaliramna after winning bronze in CWG 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 06:03 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Seema Kaliramna described her bronze medal in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as a rewarding comeback after the disappointment of returning empty-handed from the 2025 Asian Championships.

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She said her focus is now on the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026, as she continues her pursuit of an Olympic podium finish.

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Kaliramna received a warm welcome on Monday at Delhi Airport following her bronze medal-winning campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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"It feels really special. I had said earlier that when I competed at the 2025 Asian Championships, I couldn't bring home a medal, and that was very disappointing for me. This time, I was able to return with a medal, and I'm extremely happy. The experience I gained then helped me achieve this result," Kaliramna told ANI.

"But this happiness will be even greater if we perform well at the 2026 Asian Games and win medals for the country. Every athlete dreams of competing at the Olympics and standing on the podium. I have the same dream, and I'm working hard to make it a reality. I hope that one day I can represent India at the Olympics and bring home a medal for the nation," she added.

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Kaliramna finished third with a best throw of 58.65m. She rose to the occasion with a strong display to earn a well-deserved podium finish. Jamaica's Samantha Hall won gold with a best throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks claimed silver with 60.67m.

Kaliramna began her campaign with a foul but quickly bounced back with a 57.32m effort before delivering her medal-winning throw of 58.65m in the third round. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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