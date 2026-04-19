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Home / Sports / "This innings was very important for my confidence": KKR's Rinku Singh reflects on his match-winning knock against RR

"This innings was very important for my confidence": KKR's Rinku Singh reflects on his match-winning knock against RR

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ANI
Updated At : 08:55 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh described his innings against Rajasthan Royals (RR) as a key moment for both his form and confidence, saying it was a "very good" knock at an important stage for the team.

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He emphasised his flexibility in the batting order, noting that he is comfortable batting anywhere from No. 4 to the lower middle order, depending on what the team requires.

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Rinku also said the win, KKR's first of the season, was a major relief and morale booster, adding that the team would look to build on this momentum going forward.

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A sensational 76-run stand between Anukul Roy and half-centurion Singh helped KKR secure their first win of the season, beating RR by four wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

With this win, KKR is at the ninth spot, with a win, five losses and a no result with three points. RR is in fourth place with four boundaries and two sixes.

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After kickstarting their campaign with four successive wins, RR have now suffered two consecutive losses.

"This was a very good innings for me and also very important for my confidence. There's nothing like a fixed position for me. I can bat at number five, lower down the order, or even at number four. Wherever the team needs me, I'm ready to bat in that position. This will give us a lot of confidence because this is our first win of the season. From here, we will carry this momentum forward," Rinku Singh said after the match.

Singh reflected on his approach under pressure, saying that while certain phases of the game didn't go his way, he never lacked intent or confidence in playing his shots.

He explained that the plan was always to take the game deep, especially in a tricky situation, and that he stayed committed to finishing the match after discussions with the coach and his batting partner.

"Sometimes it happens like that when a few things don't go your way, so you feel that intensity. But it wasn't like I was hesitating or unsure about playing my shots. My mindset was to take the game till the end because I had conversations with the coach and also with my batting partner. The idea was to take it deep since the match was in a tricky situation," Rinku Singh added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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