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Home / Sports / "This is a very big thing": Chinar Premier League receives praise in J-K

"This is a very big thing": Chinar Premier League receives praise in J-K

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ANI
Updated At : 06:18 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 9 (ANI): Baramulla Cricket Forum General Secretary Zubair Ahmad Dar praised the Indian Army for organising the Chinar Premier League, describing it as a significant initiative for cricket and sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

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He highlighted that the tournament is being held across districts simultaneously and expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for its contribution to promoting sports and providing opportunities for local cricketers.

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The official inauguration of the Chinar Premier League (CPL) 2026 was held at the Gen Bipin Rawat Stadium in Baramulla on Sunday.

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"This tournament, which was organised today, is the Chinar Premier League... It is the management of the Indian Army and their contribution that such a big tournament is held in every district at the same time. This is a very big thing as a cricketer as well as a sports person. We are very grateful, as I am the general secretary of the Baramulla Cricket Forum... We are very grateful to our Indian Army for taking such a positive initiative in the tournament," Dar told ANI.

Organised with the support of the Indian Army and played on an IPL-style format, the massive cricket tournament features 79 teams representing the Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh divisions.

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The tournament will be played across seven different venues, providing local young cricketers with a major platform to showcase their talent in front of home crowds.

The initiative aims to promote sports among youth, nurture local cricketing talent and inspire the next generation of athletes across the region. The league is also expected to strengthen the sporting culture and provide talented players with opportunities to compete at a larger level.

Save Youth Save Future Foundation Chairman Wajahat Farooq Bhat also praised the Chinar Premier League as a major opportunity for sportspersons, particularly cricketers across Jammu and Kashmir.

He appreciated the Indian Army's initiative in organising the tournament and highlighted its role in promoting and supporting local sporting talent.

"Today is the inaugural ceremony of the Chinar Premier League at Baramulla. This is a great opportunity for the sportspersons, especially cricketers across Jammu and Kashmir. We must appreciate the Indian Army for this initiative," Bhat said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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