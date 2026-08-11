"This is matter of human lives, not just admin": Siri Fort Sports Complex members demand emergency medical infrastructure after tragic death

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Members of the prestigious Siri Fort Sports Complex (SFSC) in South Delhi have raised sharp concerns over a severe lack of basic medical infrastructure at the facility, alleging that the complete absence of emergency care has led to preventable tragedies and repeated life-threatening situations.

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The push for urgent administrative reform is being led by Rajesh Agarwal, a permanent member of the complex for over two decades, who has submitted formal complaints to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

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The filings detail a systemic failure to provide basic first aid, including essential supplies like bandages, functional stretchers, or staff trained in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

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The campaign follows the tragic death of member Anurag Gupta on July 25. Gupta suffered a stroke while playing badminton on Court No. 3. In the absence of an on-site Medical Inspection (MI) room or trained paramedics, transporting him to a hospital took 30 minutes; he was declared dead upon arrival.

Member Abhimanyu Bhatia, who was playing badminton with Anurag Gupta when he collapsed, noted that the humid months of July and August increase the risk of heart-related incidents.

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"Timely help would have kept my friend with us today," Bhatia said. "Injuries are inevitable in sports. We need a dedicated medical station to provide immediate relief in those critical first minutes."

"We are like a family here, and this loss was a tragedy for all of us," Agarwal stated. "On the same day, I wrote to the Secretary, the Commissioner, and the LG of Delhi. We need a medical examination room and paramedics who can provide CPR. Every staff member should be trained in basic life support. This is a matter of human lives, not just administration."

The safety risks resurfaced on August 8 when former Additional Solicitor General of India PP Malhotra collapsed on the walking track due to low blood sugar. Members noted that Malhotra was saved only through the immediate intervention of bystanders, including a senior IPS officer who secured a private vehicle to transport him. "There was no role played by the complex management or the DDA in saving him," Agarwal added.

Long-term members have recounted similar experiences showing a lack of minor and major medical readiness.

"I had a cut on my finger that was bleeding profusely. I ran from the Secretary's office to the reception and the entry gate, but I couldn't find a single band-aid. This is supposed to be one of the best complexes in the country, but the management is non-existent," said Vijay Sethi, member for 34 years.

"There was no stretcher available [when a senior citizen collapsed]. We had to cry for help to get other members to carry her to a car. The internal golf cart, which is meant for patient transport, is non-operational, and the keys are never found when needed," said Hemant Chadda, member for 25 years.

Members have contrasted the absence of basic safety protocols with the DDA's recent commercialisation efforts. An RTI query revealed late last year that a liquor license had been granted to an on-site restaurant, despite long-standing regulations prohibiting alcohol and smoking on the premises.

Although the DDA clarified that alcohol consumption is restricted to a designated dining zone, members contend that core sports management has been sidelined, pointing to unhygienic restrooms and poor water quality despite high membership fees (₹1.25 lakh for life membership and ₹2,500 monthly fees).

In his formal submission to the Lieutenant Governor, Agarwal outlined a 9-point emergency protocol demanding immediate establishment of a fully equipped on-site Medical Inspection (MI) room, round-the-clock deployment of qualified paramedical staff during operational hours, installation of emergency life-saving equipment, including Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), and mandatory CPR and basic life support training for all complex personnel, coaches, and security staff.

Neither the DDA nor the office of the Lieutenant Governor has issued an official statement regarding the allegations. (ANI)

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