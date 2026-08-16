This is probably my last year of football: Cristiano Ronaldo

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], August 16 (ANI): Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated that he could be entering the final year of his football career, saying he wants to leave behind a spectacular legacy.

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The Portugal star also revealed that he already has plans for life after football, with several projects and interests lined up.

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"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy. I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard," Ronaldo told Vogue, as per ESPN.

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Ronaldo said life after football could leave a significant void, so he plans to stay active by travelling, playing and watching padel, and enjoying the rewards of a career built over 25 years of sacrifice.

"Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one. And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I've earned -- what we've earned. Because after all it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice," he added.

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Ronaldo was last seen in action for Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026, which saw his team get eliminated in the round of 16 in July.

A late Mikel Merino strike helped Spain clinch the quarterfinal spot with a 1-0 win in a match that was expected to feature goals, with the likes of Bruno, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Cristiano Ronaldo featuring in the match.

Cristiano, playing his last-ever FIFA World Cup as he announced ahead of the Spain clash, was once again made to leave with the pitch with sorrow on his face and tears in his eyes as a late winner from Mikel Merino and plenty of missed chances by his side, including from him and Bruno Fernandes saw Portugal suffer again, marking the end of legendary striker's career at the grandest stage of the sport.

Since Cristiano's debut at the grandest stage, Portugal has achieved fourth place in his debut tournament in 2006, followed by a round of 16 in the 2010 edition, then a group stage exit in 2014 and then another pre-quarterfinal exit in 2018.

The 2022 edition saw Portugal doing slightly better, making it to the quarterfinals, but it was his long-time rival Lionel Messi who pretty much ended the 'GOAT' debates by capturing the prestigious trophy for Argentina and delivering a sensational performance in the final. (ANI)

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