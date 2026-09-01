"This is the moment we get to look back...": Beckham hails Messi after international football retirement

London [UK], September 1 (ANI): England football icon David Beckham hailed Argentina legend Lionel Messi after conclusion of a glittering international career, saying that he delivered the biggest gift to his country and his legacy will live forever.

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203 appearances, 124 goals and a thousand memories later, Messi pulled down curtains on a illustrious two-decade career with Argentina, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 final loss to Spain as his last appearance. A one-time FIFA World Cup winner, the second-highest scorer in tournament history and a two-time Copa America winner, Messi is hanging up the iconic striped Argentine colours after a career fulfilling in every sense.

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Posting on Inatagram, Beckham wrote, "This is the moment we get to look back on & realise how grateful we were to witness the greatness of a young kid with a dream... Leo you have been a credit to yourself , your family , your friends and your country... Leading by example and creating inspiration for millions of children not just in Argentina but around the whole world.. Leo you delivered the greatest gift to your country and for that your legacy will live forever... Congratulations on all you achieved for Argentina."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Notably, Beckham is the co-owner of Major Soccer League (MLS) club Inter Miami, which Messi will still continue representing.

The decision came over a month after Argentina's 0-1 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and days after demise of his father, Jorge.

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In a statement originally written two days after the final and finalised after his father's death, Messi expressed deep pride and peace with his choice, emphasising that the recent loss of his father made him even more convinced of his decision to step aside for the next generation.

"After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment... I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," said Messi.

"There is not much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give. Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here... Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey... I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of... Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina! I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced of this decision than before," he added.

Messi leaves behind an unparalleled international legacy as Argentina's most-capped player and top all-time scorer, with 124 goals in 203 appearances. Over a career featuring six FIFA World Cup appearances (2006-2026), he amassed 21 World Cup goals--including eight goals and four assists in the 2026 tournament--and led Argentina to historic triumphs at the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the 2024 Copa America. (ANI)

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