This is what Pakistan ex-cricketer Shahid Afridi replied to a fan's question on Virat Kohli's future

Chandigarh, August 22

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the face-off on Sunday in Dubai in which arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns at the Asia Cup 2022.

It will be after T20 world cup clash that both the team would face each other. And as Virat Kohli return to play after a long break, all eyes will be on him and his performance after he came under the scanner for the fall in his form.

On Kohli’s comeback, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi said: “It’s in his own hands.”

It was in a question-answer session on Twitter, the former Pakistan captain was asked about Virat’s future in the game. Afridi replies, “It’s in his own hands.”

The last time when India played Pakistan in Dubai, he top-scored with a 49-ball 57.

