This is what Pakistan ex-cricketer Shahid Afridi replied to a fan's question on Virat Kohli's future

Chandigarh, August 22
Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the face-off on Sunday in Dubai in which arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns at the Asia Cup 2022.
It will be after T20 world cup clash that both the team would face each other. And as Virat Kohli return to play after a long break, all eyes will be on him and his performance after he came under the scanner for the fall in his form.
On Kohli’s comeback, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi said: “It’s in his own hands.”
It was in a question-answer session on Twitter, the former Pakistan captain was asked about Virat’s future in the game. Afridi replies, “It’s in his own hands.”
#AskLala— 𝗦𝗢𝗛𝗔𝗠 (@Only17Matters) August 21, 2022
What about Virat’s future
Virat Kholi Didn't get a century from 1000+ Days. What's your views on it?#AskLala @SAfridiOfficial 🔥— Huzaifa Butt (@HuzaifaAfridian) August 21, 2022
The last time when India played Pakistan in Dubai, he top-scored with a 49-ball 57.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him