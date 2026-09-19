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Home / Sports / “This is your moment, make it count”: Nita Ambani’s message to Indian athletes for Asian Games

“This is your moment, make it count”: Nita Ambani’s message to Indian athletes for Asian Games

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ANI
Updated At : 08:42 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): As Team India competes at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Reliance Foundation’s campaign for the games celebrates the power of opportunity and the belief that every child deserves the chance to reach the starting line before they can dream of reaching the finish line.

The campaign highlights how one opportunity can change the course of a young life, while athletes who get that opportunity can go on to inspire millions and make the nation proud, according to a release.

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Sharing her message with Team India, Nita M Ambani said, “My dear athletes of Team India, as you step onto one of Asia’s biggest sporting stages, remember that you carry with you the hopes and good wishes of an entire nation."

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"Compete with courage, compete with joy, because what you do can go far beyond winning a medal. One opportunity can transform a life. One performance can inspire a dream. One athlete can inspire an entire generation. This is your moment. Make it count. The entire nation is cheering for you,” she added.

A total of 48 athletes supported by Reliance Foundation are competing across nine sports at the games, including some of India’s leading sporting stars such as Lovlina Borgohain, Tejaswin Shankar, Sreeshankar Murali, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

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Reliance Foundation is also a sponsor of Team India, supporting athletes on and off the field. Its Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre’s Sports Medicine team, including physiotherapists, is part of the Indian contingent, providing medical and physiotherapy support.

Through its initiatives, Reliance Foundation has reached 29+ million children across 28 states, helping them take that first step towards realising their potential. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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