icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "This law will strengthen status of women": Former hockey player Neeta Dumre backs Women's Reservation Bill

"This law will strengthen status of women": Former hockey player Neeta Dumre backs Women's Reservation Bill

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Apr 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Former international hockey player Neeta Dumre has welcomed the proposed implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a significant step towards strengthening women's participation in governance.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Dumre said, "This is a very fortunate thing for India that the Women's Reservation Bill is coming. And after so many years, it is thought that 33% women's empowerment should be given. Today, women parliamentarians constitute only 13-15%, which is very low. This law will strengthen the status of women in the country. I do not think any political party in the country will say no to this. I would like to congratulate and thank all the parties in India. This will contribute a lot to women's empowerment in India."

Advertisement

Her remarks come amid the Centre's ongoing efforts to operationalise the provisions of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which mandates 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

Advertisement

According to sources, the government is considering bringing an amendment bill that could increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the current 543 seats to 816. Of these, at least 273 seats are proposed to be reserved for women.

The legislative push is also expected to include amendments linked to the 2023 Act and the introduction of a Delimitation Commission Bill. Sources indicated that the 2011 Census may be used as the basis for the proposed delimitation and redistribution of seats.

Advertisement

In a key development, the Union Cabinet has approved a draft amendment to the Women's Reservation framework, paving the way for its implementation from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The move is seen as a major milestone in enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies.

In an earlier editorial on the Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing role of women across sectors and underscored the importance of ensuring greater participation in decision-making processes.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam also provides for reservation within reserved categories, ensuring representation for women from the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, marking a significant stride towards inclusive political empowerment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts