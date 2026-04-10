Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Former international hockey player Neeta Dumre has welcomed the proposed implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a significant step towards strengthening women's participation in governance.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Dumre said, "This is a very fortunate thing for India that the Women's Reservation Bill is coming. And after so many years, it is thought that 33% women's empowerment should be given. Today, women parliamentarians constitute only 13-15%, which is very low. This law will strengthen the status of women in the country. I do not think any political party in the country will say no to this. I would like to congratulate and thank all the parties in India. This will contribute a lot to women's empowerment in India."

Advertisement

Her remarks come amid the Centre's ongoing efforts to operationalise the provisions of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which mandates 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

Advertisement

According to sources, the government is considering bringing an amendment bill that could increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the current 543 seats to 816. Of these, at least 273 seats are proposed to be reserved for women.

The legislative push is also expected to include amendments linked to the 2023 Act and the introduction of a Delimitation Commission Bill. Sources indicated that the 2011 Census may be used as the basis for the proposed delimitation and redistribution of seats.

Advertisement

In a key development, the Union Cabinet has approved a draft amendment to the Women's Reservation framework, paving the way for its implementation from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The move is seen as a major milestone in enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies.

In an earlier editorial on the Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing role of women across sectors and underscored the importance of ensuring greater participation in decision-making processes.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam also provides for reservation within reserved categories, ensuring representation for women from the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, marking a significant stride towards inclusive political empowerment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)