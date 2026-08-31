"This team will entertain you": Abhishek Sharma backs Amritsar Soormas to deliver more fireworks

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 31 (ANI): Amritsar Soormas may have begun their Sher-E-Punjab T20 League campaign with a five-wicket defeat to Mohali Kings, but the team management remains confident that the result will serve as an early learning experience rather than a setback, accoridng to a press release.

Advertisement

The Soormas produced an explosive batting display in their opening game, posting 258 after captain Abhishek Sharma smashed 77 off just 26 balls. However, Mohali Kings mounted a remarkable chase to overhaul the target with three balls to spare.

Advertisement

For Abhishek, the performance with the bat was a positive sign of the intent he wants from his team, even as he acknowledged that there were runs left on the table. "I said to the boys and the coaches, I think this was the start I wanted. Not as a captain, but as a batting unit. Because if you see, 260, on any ground, any pitch, it's always a par score," he said.

Advertisement

Head coach Sandeep Sawal shared a similar assessment, pointing backing the players to address the issues before their next outing. "In the first innings, we had at least 25 runs short. We couldn't finish the way we should have, but it was still a good target. We made a few mistakes which we will cover in the next match and discuss," Sawal said.

Abhishek, meanwhile, made it clear that the defeat will not prompt the team to abandon its aggressive approach. Instead, the focus will be on sharpening execution while retaining the same attacking mindset. "Very much same. In Punjabi, it's said, keep it tight. And we're gonna keep it tight," Abhishek said.

Advertisement

The captain also had a message for the Soormas faithful, promising that the team would continue to play an entertaining brand of cricket and respond positively to the opening-day setback. "All the Ambarsaras, keep it tight. Those who are Surma's fans. We'll keep getting this kind of entertainment. We'll convert the loss into a win next time. So, support us. This team will entertain you," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)