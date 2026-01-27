"This title is a reflection of habits built over weeks": Vedanta Kalinga Lancers coach Jay Stacy after Hockey India League win

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 27 (ANI): Vedanta Kalinga Lancers clinched the Men's Hockey India League 2025-26 title with a 3-2 victory over Ranchi Royals in the Final at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on Monday, completing a championship run defined by consistency, discipline and collective clarity across the season.

The Lancers' title win followed a dominant campaign in which they finished at the top of the league standings before winning both Qualifier one and the final, delivering under pressure at every decisive stage of the competition, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Alexander (4', 27') and Dilpreet Singh (25') scored for the Lancers. Meanwhile, Araijeet Singh Hundal (9') and Captain Tom Boon (59') were the goal scorers for Ranchi Royals.

A structured defensive approach formed the foundation of the championship run. Vedanta Kalinga Lancers conceded just 11 goals across the tournament, the best defensive record in the league. Penalty corner execution proved another decisive factor as the Lancers finished the season with the highest conversion rate in the league at 31.8 per cent. Belgian drag flicker Alexander Hendrickx led the scoring charts for the franchise with 12 goals from nine matches, consistently delivering in key moments.

Reflecting on the title, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, "This championship is the outcome of a clear vision combined with sustained execution. From the very start of the season, the focus was on building a team that could perform consistently, and the credit goes to the players, support staff and everyone who worked hard to make us winners."

"What stands out to me is not just the result, but the manner in which the team conducted itself throughout the campaign. There was accountability, resilience and a strong sense of collective responsibility. Winning the HIL title at our home venue in Bhubaneswar, in front of supporters who have stood by the team all season, makes this a truly special moment for everyone involved with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers."

Head Coach Jay Stacy pointed to the importance of process and adaptability over the course of the season. "This group showed an ability to learn, adjust and respond to different challenges as the competition progressed," he said. "There were games where we needed to control possession, games where we had to absorb pressure for long periods, and moments where defending deep was the right decision."

"What pleased me most was the honesty within the group. The players bought into the idea that every role mattered and that discipline without the ball was just as important as creativity with it. This title is a reflection of habits built over weeks, not a single performance on the final night," he added.

Captain Arthur Van Doren highlighted the team's mental strength across decisive fixtures. "In knockout matches, small moments decide outcomes, and I think we handled those moments well," he said. "We stayed calm when games became chaotic, trusted the structure we had worked on all season, and kept communicating even when pressure was high."

"There is a lot of pride in leading this group and winning in Bhubaneswar in front of our home crowd added another layer to it," he continued.

Alexander Hendrickx underlined the collective effort behind the title-winning campaign and his own contributions. "I am happy I could contribute when the team needed it, but these moments only come because of the work done by the whole group," he said. "From winning penalty corners to creating pressure, everything starts with how the team functions together."

"Winning the HIL after weeks of working towards the same goal is an amazing feeling. We had a clear objective from the beginning of the season and stayed committed to it. To finish as champions, in front of our home fans, and to share that moment with this group, makes it very special."

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers concluded the Men's Hockey India League 2025-26 season as champions after finishing top of the league standings, with a total of six wins and a loss and securing victories in both Qualifier 1 and the Final. (ANI)

