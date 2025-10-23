DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "This victory is definitely one of the highlights in my career": Kagiso Rabada after South Africa's win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test

"This victory is definitely one of the highlights in my career": Kagiso Rabada after South Africa's win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251023175347
Advertisement

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada hailed his team's hard-fought win in the subcontinent as a career highlight, saying the victory would boost the confidence of the young squad.

Advertisement

The Proteas side registered a comfortable victory over Pakistan by eight wickets on the last day of the second and final Test of the series, which was played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The series between the two sides ended at 1-1, with Keshav Maharaj being awarded the Player of the Match, and Senuram Muthusamy was given the Player of the Series award.

Advertisement

Speaking on his team's win at the pre-match press conference, Rabada said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "This victory is definitely one of the highlights in my career. Winning a Test match outside of Bangladesh in the subcontinent. I think that's pretty awesome. It definitely gives the guys a lot of confidence. Also, it's a pretty young team and a young team that wants to go out and do the dirty work."

Advertisement

Reflecting on Pakistan's defeat, head coach Azhar Mahmood said the turning point came during the first innings when the team lost five wickets for just 17 runs, missing a chance to post a commanding total.

"The first innings collapse was where it started. We lost 5 for 17. We should have posted 400-425 there, which was the position we'd put ourselves in. Agha and Rizwan were building a partnership which we couldn't utilise. This is the fourth time in two Tests that we've lost wickets lower down the order cheaply. This is not acceptable, and we need to take responsibility. We spoke about this at our two camps. Whenever your top players score 270-300, the contribution from the lower order really matters," Azhar Mahmood said at the post-match press conference. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts