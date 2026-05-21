Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the already eliminated Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday and remained alive in the race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs, thanks to a match-winning knock from the veteran batter Manish Pandey.

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Coming to bat at number three, the 36-year-old Pandey made 45 runs off 33 balls with the help of six boundaries to take his side near the modest target of 148 runs on the surface, which was difficult for batters.

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After receiving his Player of the Match award, Pandey said, "This was the only game I've actually batted, so I've been padded up and waiting to bat, but didn't get the opportunity in the first four games. But I think this was a special one. I wanted to stay there and hopefully make our team win, and that's what happened. And a couple of partnerships in the middle with Rovman and a couple of guys. Hopefully, we will do it again and win the game."

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Pandey was part of the KKR team, which won the IPL title in 2014 and 2024. He is a veteran batter for the franchise, and he also thanked the management for trusting him.

"Maybe that's the reason why I'm still here. It definitely feels really great. KKR has been really nice and kind to me," said Pandey.

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Talking about his work ethic, Pandey said, "I think we probably end up batting for one hour, and also spend about 45 minutes on fielding every day relentlessly. Doesn't matter if it's raining or it's a sunny day."

He further added, "Because I don't bowl, I enjoy fielding, and I want to contribute, even from a single saving point of view, to taking brilliant catches and run outs. So that's been my forte, and I like to contribute that way. I want all the cricket balls to come to me when I'm fielding. So it gives me great pride to be able to add value to the team in any way I can. And that's what keeps me going."

Coming to the match, KKR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. It was a scorching cameo of 32* in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes from Corbin Bosch, which took MI to 147/8 in 20 overs, with Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi and Cameron Green picking up two wickets each.

In the chase, Manish and Rovman Powell (40 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) top-scored as KKR chased the target in 18.5 overs with four wickets left.

With this win, their sixth in the previous seven games, KKR keep their playoff dream alive and kicking. With six wins and losses each and a no result, KKR are in sixth place in the points table. MI is in ninth place with four wins and nine losses. (ANI)

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