"This was between me and him": Paraguay Senator Celeste Amarilla blames FIFA for escalating personal dispute with Kylian Mbappe

Asuncion [Paraguay], July 7 (ANI): Paraguay Senator Celeste Amarilla defended her public exchange with France captain Kylian Mbappe, saying it was a personal matter that had been unnecessarily turned into an international controversy.

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She alleged that FIFA, rather than either herself or Mbappe, was behind the escalation, accusing the governing body of exerting political influence and interfering in national affairs.

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Amarilla also criticized CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez and argued that Paraguayan President Santiago Pena should have clarified that her remarks reflected her personal views as an opposition senator, not the position of the Paraguayan government, stressing that the issue was not a bilateral dispute between Paraguay and France.

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"This was between Mbappe and me. Here, France was never discussed, ever. No one sends me to speak. When I speak, I speak for myself. How did it reach that level of worldwide concern? This isn't about Mbappe, nor is it about me. This is FIFA, a de facto power behind political power, always. Here, Mbappe and I are just two pieces on the grand chessboard of power," Senator Celeste Amarilla said as per ABC Cardinal 730 AM radio station.

"It's FIFA that's behind it. It's not me. It's not Mbappe. It's the mafia, it's that perverse plan to meddle in politics. They're dying to become politicians. Alejandro Dominguez played the role of a lackey. There's total cynicism. Derlis Maidana was scandalized by my perverse statements. They don't remember when they used to call the U.S. ambassador 'gay'," Amarilla added.

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"It's a submissive, traitorous attitude toward Paraguay. Santiago Pena's response to Macron should have been that it comes from an opposition senator, it's not from his government, not from his party, that he can't silence anyone. It's not a bilateral issue between Paraguay and France," Amarilla said.

The remarks came after a Paraguayan Senator called Mbappe a "colonised Cameroonian" and "pretending hard to be French, resentful, newly rich, arrogant, and ugly". Amarilla also said that France "won by a fluke and Mbappe was nervous and scared to death the whole match, like his entire team."

Mbappe called her a "despicable woman" who is unworthy of her position. "Another goal for Kylian Mbappe. Against racism this time. All my support. When words defile, our values respond: dignity, respect, fraternity. @KMbappe".

The Paraguayan government also issued a statement on the controversial remarks made by Amarilla.

"The Government of the Republic of Paraguay deplores and rejects the statements made by Senator Celeste Amarilla, directed at the captain of the French national football team. These statements are contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity, which our country promotes," said a statement from the government.

"Paraguay is a democratic republic governed by the principle of the separation and independence of the branches of government. In this context, the statements made by the aforementioned legislator correspond exclusively to the exercise of her individual responsibility as a member of the Legislative Branch and in no way represent the position of the Government of the Republic of Paraguay or of the Paraguayan people," it added.

Earlier, French president Emmanuel Macron backed national men's football side captain Kylian Mbappe for taking a stand against controversial comments by Paraguay senator Celeste Amarilla, saying that he has scored "another goal", this time against racism.

"Another goal for Kylian Mbappe. Against racism this time. All my support. When words defile, our values respond: dignity, respect, fraternity. @KMbappe," Macron said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino strongly condemned racist remarks directed at France captain Kylian Mbappe by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla, reaffirming football's commitment to combating racism and ensuring the sport remains an inclusive space for all.

In a post shared on his Instagram Story, Infantino said football had demonstrated its power to unite people throughout the ongoing FIFA World Cup and stressed that there was no place for racism in the sport or society.

"Football has shown during this FIFA World Cup how it is such a powerful unifier in society - our sport must remain an inclusive and safe space for all and our efforts continue in order to kick the scourge of racism out from our beautiful game and society," Infantino wrote. (ANI)

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