Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): Former India captain Jhulan Goswami hailed the national team's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 victory as a "historic moment", saying the triumph would inspire generations and mark a new chapter for women's cricket in the country.

Harmanpreet-led Team India finally enjoyed its first moment of glory across both T20I and ODI formats, capturing their first-ever 50-over crown after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in front of a jam-packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Expressing her views on Women in Blue's maiden World Cup title, Jhulan Goswami told ANI, "This is a historical moment that the Indian team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. They performed very well... This is a very special moment for the Women's Cricket Team, and the entire nation is celebrating. This will inspire the coming generations..."

The Women in Blue's path to the World Cup win was anything but easy, as they faced strong criticism midway through the tournament after suffering three consecutive losses to South Africa, Australia and England in the league stage.

However, they replied strongly with a semifinal win against tournament favourites Australia in a high-scoring thriller and then by defeating a strong South African side in the finals.

Speaking about the Indian men's team, they will lock horns with ICC World Test Champions South Africa, which will commence on November 14, with the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second test will take place at ACA Stadium in Guwahati. In the white-ball leg, the Proteas will also play three ODIs and five T20Is, starting from November 30.

Sharing her thoughts on the upcoming series between the two sides, the fast bowler said, "...The young Indian team performed very well against England... They will also play against South Africa with good intent."

Under Shubman Gill's leadership in Test cricket, India have had a strong start to their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, having won four out of the seven Test matches that they have played, having lost two and drawn one Test. India are positioned third in the WTC 2025-27 points table with a decent PCT of 61.90, with only Australia and Sri Lanka leading them.

Appreciating Gill's captaincy in the longest format of the game, the 42-year-old said, "Shubman Gill did a very good job as captain against England. He was very composed and mature..." (ANI)

