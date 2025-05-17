"This will inspire thousands of players": Pushkar Singh Dhami lauds Neeraj Chopra for crossing 90m mark

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Indian world champion and Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after he crossed the much-talked-about 90-meter mark at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

Neeraj, a two-time Olympic medallist, started strong with a world-leading throw of 88.44m at the Qatar Sports Club. After a foul in his second attempt, he came back with a stunning 90.23m throw on his third try, setting a new national record. His previous best was 89.94m, achieved in Stockholm Diamond League two years ago. Over time, Neeraj has had six throws in the range of 89m but had just missed the 90m milestone until now.

Taking to their official social media handle, X, Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Proud moment. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mother India's son @Neeraj_chopra1 ji for setting a new national record by throwing 90.23 meters in the javelin throw competition at Doha Diamond League 2025. This historic achievement of yours will inspire thousands of players of the country. I have full faith that you will continue to create such golden history in the future as well."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also hailed Neeraj Chopra for his performance in the Doha Diamond League 2025.

"Well done Neeraj! India's talented athlete Neeraj Chopra has created history in the 2025 Doha Diamond League by crossing the distance of 90 meters for the first time and setting a new record, for which he deserves hearty congratulations and best wishes. With this extraordinary performance, he has proved that with relentless hard work, determination, and dedication, no goal is impossible," Bhajanlal Sharma wrote on X.

शाबाश नीरज! भारत के प्रतिभाशाली एथलीट नीरज चोपड़ा ने 2025 दोहा डायमंड लीग में इतिहास रचते हुए पहली बार 90 मीटर की दूरी पार कर नया कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया है, जिसके लिए उन्हें हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। इस असाधारण प्रदर्शन से उन्होंने सिद्ध कर दिया है कि अथक परिश्रम, दृढ़… pic.twitter.com/C6aU8wTX3x — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) May 17, 2025

Neeraj had the lead till the final round, crossing the 90-m mark with a stupendous throw of 90.23 m, breaking his own national record. However, in the last set of throws, Weber registered a brilliant effort of 91.06 m, dropping Neeraj to second spot. Grenada's Anderson Peters is at number three, with a throw of 85.64 m.

Neeraj had a brilliant start, kickstarting his season with a throw of 88.44 m, with Anderson Peters of Grenada in second place with 85.64 m and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago at third with 84.65 m.

The superstar Indian's second throw was a foul, but he still managed to maintain his lead. Germany's Julian Weber took third place with a throw of 85.57 m.

However, Neeraj's third throw, a monstrous 90.23 m, helped him touch the coveted 90-m mark, extending his lead over his other opponents. He also broke his own national record, bettering his 89.94 m throw registered during the Stockholm Diamond League 2022.

Julian, however, came close, with a throw of 89.06 m.

Neeraj's fourth throw was 80.56 m, and the fifth throw was a foul. However, this still kept Neeraj in the lead, with Julian in second spot and Peters in third spot. However, Neeraj was beaten in the final set of throws, with Weber throwing 91.06 m to outdo the Indian, who finished in second spot with his final throw being 88.20 m. (ANI)

