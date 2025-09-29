"This win is a salute to Operation Sindoor": Pravin Amre as India clinch ninth Asia Cup title

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Former India cricketer Pravin Amre congratulated the Men in Blue for winning the ninth Asia Cup title on Sunday and said that this win against Pakistan in the final is a salute to Operation Sindoor.

A well-compiled half-century by Tilak Varma and his useful partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped Team India secure their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title, including the ODI editions, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final at Dubai on Sunday.

Suryakumar-led Team India continues its rampaging run in T20Is, having won 18 T20Is and lost just two and tied two ever since Suryakumar first wore the captaincy armband.

Speaking on India's title-winning campaign, Pravin Amre told ANI, "Congratulations to Team India...The players faced a different kind of pressure...This performance of Team India will always be remembered....They did not focus on any outside noise and did their work. This win is a salute to Operation Sindoor..Team India conducted a unique operation...People were against them, but everyone in the team played their role..."

On India defeating Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2025 final, Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj says, "I want to congratulate Team India... Lord Jagannath's blessings are upon Team India. The entire country is in a festive mood..."

Chairman & Team member of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra took to his official social media handle and conglatulated the Men in Blue for winning the Asia Cup 2025 title.

Anand Mahindra took to X and wrote, "Self-belief. The true Brahmastra of this team. When the bowlers saw the opposition opening batsmen running away with the game, yet held their focus and then made the wickets tumble like skittles... When the batsmen saw our opening heroes depart early, yet stayed calm and turned the chase into a stroll... Nerves of steel, ice in their veins. Self-belief is the Brahmastra of every individual, and of a nation. I salute #TeamIndia for reminding us of that truth. That's why they are our #MondayMotivation."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. An 84-run stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Pakistan the headstart they needed.

However, thanks to the magic of spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) in the middle overs, Pakistan faced a collapse from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, with Bumrah (2/25) also getting the final two wickets.

During the run-chase, India sank to 20/3 due to an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf. However, Tilak Varma (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes), stitched a 57-run stand with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) to bring India back into the game.

Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) delivered some carnage with Tilak, solidifying India's hold on the game despite some occasional brilliance from Pakistan. In the end, it was Rinku Singh, who was featuring in his first Asia Cup match, who got the chance to hit the winning runs on the first ball. (ANI)

