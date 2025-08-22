DT
PT
Thisara Perera backs Sri Lanka to reclaim T20 Asia Cup title

Thisara Perera backs Sri Lanka to reclaim T20 Asia Cup title

ANI
Updated At : 01:25 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Thisara Perera believes Sri Lanka has a talented side and certainly has a chance to reclaim the upcoming T20 Asia Cup in Dubai.

Sri Lanka is the defending champion of the T20 Asia Cup.

The tournament, taking place from September 9-28 in the United Arab Emirates, will feature eight teams competing for the coveted trophy.

The event will be played in T20I format and will form an essential preparation for sides ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will begin its campaign on September 13 against Bangladesh, the same side that handed them a 2-1 battering in the three-match T20I affair in July.

While speaking to ANI, Perera said, "Yes, of course, because we are on the right track, and we are playing simple cricket, things you know, definitely we can have a chance to again win the Asia Cup, and now we have a very talented young side."

Apart from India and Pakistan, all the other teams are yet to announce their squad for the Asia Cup. This will be the third edition of the T20 Asia Cup. India won the inaugural edition back in 2016.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka announced a 16-member ODI squad for the Zimbabwe tour. The Chevrons will host Sri Lanka for two ODIs and three T20Is, scheduled to begin on August 29 in Harare.

Wanindu Hasaranga, a key figure in Sri Lanka's white-ball setup, will miss the tour, as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury, which he sustained in the third ODI against Bangladesh back in July.

The Asian side will look to extend their scorching form in the ODIs after overwhelming Bangladesh 2-1 in the three-match series last month.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

