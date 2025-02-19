Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson said on Wednesday that there is speculation about MS Dhoni's innings in Indian Premier League (IPL) innings, but he wants the legendary wicketkeeper-batter to continue "thoda aur".

Speaking about what goes through his mind when people discuss Dhoni's retirement from the IPL, Samson said, "When Dhoni is playing in the IPL, people keep talking about when he is retiring; in my mind, I am like "thoda aur bhaiya".

Whether the upcoming IPL season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be the last for Dhoni is uncertain. But ever since his retirement from international cricket in 2020, there have been speculations over when the legend will pull curtains on a glorious IPL career, in which he has captured five trophies as a captain.

Advertisement

Ahead of the 2025 season, Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player by CSK at Rs 4 crore. IPL had introduced a new rule ahead of last year's auction, allowing franchises to retain players in the uncapped category if they have not played international cricket for five years.

Since his retirement in 2020, Dhoni has only appeared in the IPL. In the 2024 season, he scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220 and an average of 53.66 after 11 innings, staying unbeaten eight times and fulfilling the role of a finisher for the five-time champions.

Advertisement

Dhoni is the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL history, with 5.243 runs in 264 matches and 229 innings at an average of 39.12, a strike rate of 137.53 and 24 fifties. His best score is 84*. Other than CSK, he also played for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG), a now-defunct-franchise, from 2016-17. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)