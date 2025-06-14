"Thoroughly deserved": Cricket fraternity lauds South Africa on maiden WTC triumph

London [UK] June 14 (ANI): Former captain Graeme Smith, Proteas stars, and the cricketing fraternity congratulated the South Africa Cricket team as they clinched their maiden ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title, defeating Australia by five wickets at Lord's on Saturday.

Graeme Smith posted a story on his official Instagram handle with Heart emojis.

SA spinner Tabraiz Shamsi posted on his X handle, "Well done to everyone involved."

Former SA legendary batter Herschelle Gibbs posted, "Well done @ProteasMenCSA.. everything went right from the toss already .. enjoy the celebrations."

Former Proteas seamer Dale Steyn posted, "HOME!!!."

Former SA all-rounder JP Duminy posted a video on his Instagram handle, "SOUND ON took me 15 takes but so with it.. couldn't be more proud.. this one was certainly for you SOUTH AFRICA what a day, congrats to @tembabavuma @shukriconrad and team. #WorldChampions."

Former Sri Lanka veteran seamer Lasith Malinga said, "Jubilation for South Africa! Congratulations to the newly crowned World Test Champions! A nation that has given so much to the game finally gets its long-overdue moment of glory. Thoroughly deserved. Truly special."

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar also extended congratulations to the Proteas.

"So so so happy for South Africa! The gravity of this win for them, especially in a final innings run chase... wow!" Manjrekar said.

Universe Boss and former West Indies legend Chris Gayle said, "Masterful Markram! Great win by South Africa led by Temba Bavuma. This was a great ad for test cricket. Congratulations to ICC World Test Champions South Africa."

Former Sri Lanka captain and one of the best batters in the World, Kumar Sangakkara, praised SA Captain Bavuma for leading the side to a historical win.

"Bosh and Boom. What a win for @ProteasMenCSA they have out skilled and out wanted the Australians. Tremendously led by Temba Bavuma. They're a team that shows how powerful purpose, passion and belief are in shaping the path to a trophy. A glorious day for South Africa," Sangakkara said.

Former West Indies player Ian Bishop also posted on X handle, "One of the most phenomenally responsible, nerveless 4th innings centuries in the game from Aiden Markram. Fitting that the former ICCU19 World Cup winning captain & (K G Rabada) helps guide Temba Bavuma's team to the Nation's greatest cricketing moment. ICC WTC Champs 2025."

Mr 360-degree alias AB de Villiers posted a story on his Instagram account, "Yes Proteas."

With this victory, South Africa has laid their hands on their first-ever world title in international cricket.

Also, this is their second ICC trophy after the ICC Knockout 1998. Also, Cummins' golden run as a captain, which started with the retention of the Ashes series against England and was followed by an incredible WTC mace and 50-over World Cup wins over India, has come to a halt. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)