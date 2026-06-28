New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Nagaland's grassroots football development programmes, highlighting the Nagaland Baby League and the Nagaland Women Futsal League as inspiring examples of how sports are nurturing young talent and creating new opportunities across the country.

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Addressing the 135th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister underlined the growing interest among youngsters in pursuing sports as a career and said such initiatives were helping shape the future of Indian sports.

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PM Modi said, "I often say, Those who play, blossom, today, the number of young people in the country who are both playing sports and blossoming is growing rapidly. Compared to the past, far more young people are now pursuing sports as a career. I have learned about two such initiatives in Nagaland that are quite interesting. The first initiative is the 'Nagaland Baby League'. Hearing the name, you might presume this is just an ordinary league for very young children, but that is not the case."

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He further added, "It is an extraordinary league for children aged 5 to 10 to 12 - blossoming youngsters - that not only inspires them and nurtures their speed and talent but also helps establish their identity. It was launched to connect as many children as possible in Nagaland with football. Boys and girls aged five to twelve can participate. The league has now completed three years of operation. This league has had a positive impact on the children."

The Nagaland Baby League is designed to promote physical fitness among children while providing a platform to identify and nurture promising footballers from an early age.

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The programme is open to boys and girls across four age categories, 5-6 years, 7-8 years, 9-10 years and 11-12 years, with talented participants receiving opportunities for further coaching and training based on their performances.

The Prime Minister also applauded the Nagaland Women's Futsal League for encouraging greater participation of women in football and offering aspiring players a competitive platform.

"Another commendable initiative is underway in Nagaland: the 'Nagaland Women Futsal League'. 'Futsal' might be a new term for some of you; let me explain that it is also known as indoor football. In each team, there are only five players, and the playing court is much smaller than a standard football field. Consequently, players must make quick decisions and effectively utilize their technique and skills." PM Modi said.

"The Nagaland Women's Futsal League is providing a wonderful platform for our daughters to showcase their talent. I commend the people of Nagaland for such initiatives; these efforts serve as an inspiration to other parts of the country as well," he added.

The second edition of the Nagaland Women's Futsal League 2026 was organised by the Youth Resources and Sports Department, Government of Nagaland, in collaboration with the Nagaland Football Association, from May 11 to 16 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima.

The tournament aims to boost women's participation in sports while providing a competitive platform for futsal players from across the state. It featured a total prize pool of Rs 2 lakh, with individual honours including Best Player, Best Defender, Best Goalkeeper and other awards recognising outstanding performances. (ANI)

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