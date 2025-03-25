"Thought process is only about hitting a six...": MS Dhoni on his finisher role

New Delhi [India] March 25 (ANI): Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who often gets role of finisher in IPL matches for his team Chennai Super Kings, has said that he tries to get extra runs with every shot.

"When you go in to bat, you look at the scoreboard-- what the team needs from you. If you are going to face 4-5 deliveries, you try to hit as many big shots as you can. At that moment, the thought process is only about hitting a six. You hardly plan for a four, especially if you have wickets in hand. A four becomes a by-product--you are always looking for a six." MS Dhoni told Jio Hostar.

"With God's grace, I have been able to score so many runs in the last few deliveries because every run counts in a high-scoring game. That extra two runs really matters if you're getting a six instead of a four. That's what I keep telling the bowlers--'You may get hit for four boundaries, but if you bowl the sixth delivery as a dot ball, it could actually help us win the game.' So, that is something the bowlers need to believe. The same applies to the batsmen--have that belief, have that confidence that you'll be able to achieve it," the wicketkeper-batter added.

Dhoni, still performing admirably at 43, occupies a crucial position within the five-time champions' structure. He has maintained his role as a finisher for Chennai.

The experienced wicketkeeper steps in to bat for a few overs, showcasing his explosive batting capabilities.

Dhoni is 19 runs away from becoming the franchise's all-time leading run-scorer in the IPL. Suresh Raina holds the record with 4,687 runs. (ANI)

