Three cheers for City in Manchester derby

MANCHESTER, October 29

Manchester City's Erling Haaland struck his first two goals at Old Trafford as they ran roughshod over Manchester United in a 3-0 thrashing in today's heated Premier League derby.

Pep Guardiola's treble winners are third in the standings on 24 points after 10 games, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. United, whose defeat was their first in four games in all competitions, are eighth with 15 points.

United had lost six of the last eight matches against their local rivals, including a 1-2 FA Cup final defeat in City's treble campaign last term to match United's 1999 achievement.

"Amazing. A fantastic win and the game was incredible and the team, everything," said Haaland. — Reuters

Hey Jude: Madrid’s new kid sinks Barca

Barcelona: Jude Bellingham won’t forget his first clasico match for Real Madrid. And neither will Barcelona.

Already a fan favourite at Madrid, the young England midfielder established himself as its undisputed leader after he scored two goals, including an injury-time winner, to almost single-handedly lead a 2-1 comeback victory at his team’s fiercest rival on Saturday in the La Liga.

“I had watched many clasicos from the sofa with my family, and I told them that today it was my turn to live it firsthand and do something great,” Bellingham said. ap