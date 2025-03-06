Three-day India Paddle Festival to kick off in Mangaluru on March 7

The world’s top Stand-Up Paddlers will be ready to make waves as the three-day India Paddle Festival, country’s only international Stand-Up Paddling event, will kick off on Saturday at Sasihithlu beach in Mangalore, Karnataka. This second edition promises an exhilarating mix of elite Stand-Up Paddling (SUP) races, cultural festivities, and community engagement. Organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club, in partnership with WrkWrk, and presented by Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Karnataka Tourism, the festival is sanctioned by the Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP) World Tour, the official world championship tour for SUP.

The India Paddle Festival 2025 is expected to attract global attention, with an impressive roster of international paddlers, including World No. 2 Christian Andersen (Denmark), former World Champion Daniel Hasulyo (Hungary), and defending Women’s Champion and four-time World Champion Esperanza Barreras (Spain). Indian paddling powerhouse Sekar Patchai, a 25-time National SUP Champion, will lead the country’s charge alongside rising star Manikandan. Athletes from Thailand, Indonesia, and Korea are also set to bring fierce competition, making this event a true international spectacle.

Adding to the excitement, the festival will host the Mantra Adventure Film Festival, which will feature the thrilling Indian documentaries that weave together the worlds of adventure and extreme sports that are practiced in different parts of India. The films, mostly short productions ranging from 5 to 40 minutes, will be highlighting the activities such as ultramarathon running, rock climbing, surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding. Some of the films to be screened include Ganga Girls, a documentary on women kayakers, Life Uphill—Tenzin Dolma Story, Meghalaya Adventure Tourism Film, Dragon’s Lair—Trad Climbing in Sethan, Abus Modrop—MTB, and so on. Additionally, music lovers can look forward to a special live performance by Alva Kuuto, adding a vibrant touch to the festivities.

Advertisement

The festival will commence on Friday, March 7, with an opening ceremony and initial race heats, followed by a full schedule of competitions, community activities, and cultural events over the weekend. The grand finale on Sunday, March 9, will feature the final races and an award ceremony, crowning champions of the India Paddle Festival 2025.

With SUP in India witnessing rapid growth, the festival stands as a testament to the sport’s rising popularity, especially after India secured its first-ever quota in Surfing for the Asian Games. Paddleboarding enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and sports lovers are invited to witness world-class competition and immerse in a weekend of coastal adventure.