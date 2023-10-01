Three more boxers assured of medals

Hangzhou, September 30
Indian boxer Preeti Pawar secured a quota for the Paris Olympics and also assured herself of a medal along with Lovlina Borgohain and Narender as they moved into the semifinals of the Asian Games here today.
The 19-year-old Preeti put up a fearless display against Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova, a three-time World Championships medallist and reigning Asian champion, to eke out a 4-1 win in a fiercely fought 54kg quarterfinal bout.
Lovlina, who received a first-round bye, used her long reach to defeat South Korea’s Seong Suyeon by a 5-0 unanimous decision in the women’s 75kg category.
Narender (92kg) also notched up a win by a similar margin over Iman Ramezanpour Delavar of Iran to move to the last-four stage. Lovlina and Narendra are now a win away from earning Olympics quotas.
