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Home / Sports / "Through dialogue we can find amicable solution": Yuvraj Singh urges peace, safety amid NEET protests

"Through dialogue we can find amicable solution": Yuvraj Singh urges peace, safety amid NEET protests

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a social media message urging everyone to support peace, safety, and opportunities for children and citizens, calling for an amicable solution through dialogue amid protests over the NEET exam paper leak.

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In an Instagram story, Yuvraj Singh wrote, "To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let's come together to build communities of care, opportunity, and hope. Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future."

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On July 20, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a 'Sansad Chalo' protest in the national capital, which was met with police action. The Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the police action and alleged that the protestors were "lathi-charged" and met with tear gas.

The deadlock in Parliament over opposition demand for resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and insistence on NEET-UG paper leak discussion under specific rule continued on Wednesday with the government stating that it is ready for debate but the opposition members should not put new conditions.

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Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have faced adjournments over opposition demands.

The Delhi Police has registered as many as 10 FIRs in connection with the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court has, meanwhile, issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on three public interest litigations alleging excessive use of force by police during the protest and directed the authorities to preserve CCTV footage and all other relevant electronic records relating to the incident. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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