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Home / Sports / Tickets for India vs Brazil friendly in Kolkata on October 3 go live

Tickets for India vs Brazil friendly in Kolkata on October 3 go live

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ANI
Updated At : 05:02 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Tickets for the international friendly match between India and Brazil, scheduled for October 3 in Kolkata, have gone live, announced the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday in a social media post.

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Brazil, five-time world champions, are the most successful men's national team in football. India will host the Selecão at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in one of the biggest matches in Indian football history, according to a press release from the AIFF. The fixture will mark the highest-ranked opposition India have faced since the FIFA World Ranking was introduced in 1992, with Brazil currently ranked fifth.

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In an Instagram post today, the AIFF wrote, "The wait is over. See you at India vs Brazil." The tickets for the high-profile friendly match are available on the District app.

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Brazil's legacy has inspired generations of footballers across the world, including millions of passionate supporters in India. India is known for having one of the largest Brazilian fan bases outside Brazil.

The Indian senior men's national football team will also host Panama in an international friendly on September 26 during the FIFA Men's International Match Window. The match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

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Panama, currently ranked 44th in the world, will provide India with a high-quality test. The Central American nation featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026, adding further significance to the September encounter.

It will be India's first friendly against a World Cup-playing nation in a busy international period, coming exactly one week before they take on five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3.

After Panama and Brazil, the Indian team will then play another heavyweight of world football, with two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay set to face India in an international friendly match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 6. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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