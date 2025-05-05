DT
Home / Sports / Tickets go Live for Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025

Tickets go Live for Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025

With excitement building up for the much-anticipated Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 on May 24, India's most decorated Olympian, Neeraj Chopra, in collaboration with JSW Sports, has announced the sale of tickets for the landmark event.
ANI
Updated At : 11:22 PM May 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is India's first-ever International Javelin competition. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is the official sanctioning body of this historic event, which will see the participation of several Olympic medallists, including Neeraj Chopra, Thomas Rohler, and Anderson Peters.

Tickets for this landmark event at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium are now live. District by Zomato is the official ticketing partner, and tickets can be purchased through the District app by Zomato, as per the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 press release.

Ticket pricing for the Neeraj Chopra Classic ranges from INR 199 to Rs. 9,999, making it accessible for all fans. For those looking for a premium experience, five corporate boxes, each accommodating 15 guests, have been constructed at the North End of the stadium, priced at Rs. 44,999. An exclusive 10% discount on tickets will be offered to Visa Credit Card holders.

In a bid to enhance the spectator experience, a special stand has been constructed alongside the thrower's runway, allowing fans to get an up-close view of the action. Tickets for this exclusive stand are priced at INR 9,999. Additionally, another special stand has been set up in the North Upper Stand of the stadium, located just behind the thrower's runway, with tickets available for Rs. 2,999.

"The Neeraj Chopra Classic is a big step forward for Indian athletics. As a World Athletics Gold event, it brings some of the best javelin talent in the world to Bengaluru for the first time. We've made sure the experience is world-class, but also accessible, from ticket pricing to how the event is put together. This event has been Neeraj's long-standing dream, and we at JSW Sports are happy to play a part in building such a global-level sporting event in India," said Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW Sports, as quoted by the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 press release.

The State Association and Government bodies, including Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) have been working closely with the Government of Karnataka to deliver a world-class event to Karnataka and Bengaluru. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

