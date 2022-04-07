Tiger Woods ready for Masters

AUGUSTA, April 6

Five-time champion Tiger Woods put the finishing touches to his preparations for this week’s Masters by playing nine holes at Augusta National today ahead of his highly-anticipated return to competition.

Woods, who suffered career-threatening leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash, arrived at Augusta National early and played the back-nine along with 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples and world No. 7 Justin Thomas.

The scene more resembled the final round of a Major than a pre-tournament practice as patrons lined the course from tee to green to catch a glimpse of Woods, who many feared may never compete again after his accident 14 months ago.

At the par-three 16th, which is played entirely over water, the trio delighted the patrons as they took part in a Masters practice round tradition and simultaneously attempted to skip their balls across the pond fronting the green.

Couples, the only member of the trio to pull off the trick shot and hit the green, said after the round that Woods was hitting the ball plenty far enough to play Augusta National and looked even sharper than he did earlier in the week. “Tiger is Tiger. I said it on Monday that he’s not like a lot of us where I’ve been injured even at age 35 and I go play just to play,” Couples said. — Reuters