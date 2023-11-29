Tiger Woods set to return to course

Los Angeles, November 28

Tiger Woods returns to professional golf this week, and his reasons for teeing it up are profoundly few. “I love to compete. There will come a time when I can no longer win. When that time comes, I will walk away,” Woods said Tuesday in Albany, The Bahamas, as he prepares for the 2023 Hero World Challenge. “I love the camaraderie, being around the guys.”

Last seen at a competitive tournament limping through the 2023 Masters, Woods required ankle fusion surgery and another intensive rehab period to get his game to a level he felt was up to his lofty standards. He finally decided after working as the caddie for his son, Charlie, that endurance was no longer a roadblock. “My game feels rusty,” the 15-time Major champion said. “I haven’t played in a while. I’m excited to compete and play. I’m just as curious as all of you are to see what happens. I can tell you this, I don’t have any of the pain I had in Augusta in my ankle. Other parts are taking the brunt of the load. But that surgery was a success.”

The 47-year-old Woods has struggled to walk 18 holes since his February 2021 car accident that resulted in severe injuries to his right foot and leg. But in a repeat of statements he made in his previous return to tournament golf, Woods said he wouldn’t be playing if he didn’t believe he could win.

Woods, who shares the all-time record for PGA wins with Sam Snead (82), said his ideal scenario for the 2024 season would be playing one tournament per month. He’s optimistic his body is ready for this week, but doesn’t want to make long-term decisions about his schedule without real-time gauges of his readiness starting this week. “I was hitting golf balls a lot trying to get Charlie ready for the event and then post-event, I thought, ‘I can probably do this’,” Woods said. — Reuters