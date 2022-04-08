Tiger's comeback underway with opening par at Masters

AUGUSTA: Tiger Woods began his highly-anticipated return to competition with a par on his first hole at the Masters today in front of a throng of patrons thrilled to see the five-time champion back. The start to the year’s first Major was delayed 30 minutes due to early morning thunderstorms.

Chennai

TN, Punjab in quarterfinals of basketball Nationals

Defending champions Punjab will take on in-form Uttarakhand in the quarterfinals of the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship. In the other last-8 matches, Tamil Nadu run into Kerala, Railways take on Services, and Karnataka face Haryana. In the women’s quarterfinals, Railways face Assam, Kerala take on Karnataka, MP meet Telangana, and Tamil Nadu play Punjab.

Johannesburg

South Africa’s Du Preez retires from ODI, Test cricket

South Africa batter Mignon du Preez has announced her retirement from Test and ODI cricket at the age of 32 but will continue to play T20s, the country’s cricket board (CSA) said. Agencies