Tiger's comeback underway with opening par at Masters

AUGUSTA: Tiger Woods began his highly-anticipated return to competition with a par on his first hole at the Masters today in front of a throng of patrons thrilled to see the five-time champion back. The start to the year’s first Major was delayed 30 minutes due to early morning thunderstorms.
Chennai
TN, Punjab in quarterfinals of basketball Nationals
Defending champions Punjab will take on in-form Uttarakhand in the quarterfinals of the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship. In the other last-8 matches, Tamil Nadu run into Kerala, Railways take on Services, and Karnataka face Haryana. In the women’s quarterfinals, Railways face Assam, Kerala take on Karnataka, MP meet Telangana, and Tamil Nadu play Punjab.
Johannesburg
South Africa’s Du Preez retires from ODI, Test cricket
South Africa batter Mignon du Preez has announced her retirement from Test and ODI cricket at the age of 32 but will continue to play T20s, the country’s cricket board (CSA) said. Agencies
RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested
Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...
Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...