Tiigers of Kolkata seal playoff berth with 2-wicket win over Hyderabad

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI): Tiigers of Kolkata closed out their league stage campaign with a 2-wicket win over Hyderabad in their final league fixture of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) on Tuesday.

Put in to bowl first, the Tiigers produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Hyderabad to 76/9 in 10 overs, before chasing down the target comfortably in 9.1 overs, according to a release. The win ensured a fourth-place finish on the points table, booking Tiigers of Kolkata a spot in the playoffs.

The foundation of the victory was laid by a sharp and relentless bowling effort, led once again by 17-year-old Ankit Yadav, who continues to grow from strength to strength with every outing. Ankit delivered a standout spell of 3 wickets for 15 runs in two overs, earning the coveted Gully to Glory Award for his impact. He was ably supported by Shivam Kumar, who conceded just 7 runs in his two overs, and Arish Khan, whose incisive swing ball spell of 2 wickets for 10 runs further choked Hyderabad's scoring. Together, the bowling unit ensured there was no room for recovery, applying pressure from the start.

In the chase, Man of the Match Saroj Paramanik scripted a powerful turnaround after a difficult previous night. Opening the batting, Saroj gave the Tiigers a fairytale start, smashing 20 runs off the first over to set the tone early. He went on to score a fluent 32 off 17 balls, striking two towering nine-run hits and two boundaries, anchoring the chase with authority. Captain Bhavesh Pawar added the finishing touches with a brisk cameo of 15 off 6 balls, as the Tiigers cruised home without losing momentum.

Much of the attention fell on Ankit Yadav. In his first ISPL season, the young bowler has quickly become one of the Tiigers of Kolkata's more dependable options. Picked through the Central Zone trials, Ankit made the most of his chance in a high-pressure simulation match and has followed it up with disciplined spells and confident execution.

Coming from Banaras, Ankit developed his game through competitive local leather-ball cricket. He is currently balancing Class 12 studies with professional cricket and has taken on added responsibility since losing his father in 2017. After helping the Tiigers recover against Ahmedabad in the previous match, he again led the bowling effort against Hyderabad, continuing a steady and impressive start to his league career.

Speaking after the match Ankit Yadav said: "I'm thankful to the Tiigers management and coaches for trusting me. I just focus on sticking to my basics and giving my best every time I get the ball. This opportunity means a lot to me and my family, and I want to keep improving and contributing to the team in every match."

Player of the Match Saroj Paramanik said, "Last night was one of the toughest phases for me as a sportsperson. I didn't sleep at all, but Aksha Kamboj Ma'am, my seniors, mentors, and the management backed me and told me to stay strong. Today, I walked in with a purpose -- whether with the ball or the bat. The outside noise doesn't affect me; this is my profession and my livelihood. I knew I had to respond on the field, and I'm proud I could do that for my team."

Skipper Bhavesh Paawar complimented the team , "This was a statement performance from the entire group. The bowlers executed their plans perfectly and the batters showed fearless intent from ball one. Ankit's growth has been outstanding, and performances like this show the character of this team. We're peaking at the right time."

Assistant coach Bharat Meher echoed that sentiment, "What stood out was the discipline and clarity shown by the players. Ankit continues to impress with how quickly he learns and adapts, and the senior players backed that energy brilliantly. This is the kind of performance that builds belief heading into the playoffs."

Tiigers of Kolkata will now shift focus to the Eliminator, where they will take on Mumbai at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on February 5 2026, with the match scheduled to begin at 07:00 PM IST. (ANI)

