Tilak Varma becomes joint-fastest IPL centurion for Mumbai Indians

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 20 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma smashed the joint-fastest century for the Mumbai-based franchise during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday. He equalled Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya for the record.

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Tilak also became the youngest centurion for the Mumbai Indians, aged 23 years and 163 days.

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Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls, equalling Sanath Jayasuriya's record of a 45-ball century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2008 edition.

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After Tilak and Jayasuriya, the list of fastest IPL centuries for MI includes Cameron Green, who reached his century in 47 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede in 2023, and Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a 49-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans at the same venue in 2023.

Tilak's maiden IPL ton took the Mumbai Indians to a strong total of 199/5 against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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Coming in at number five, Tilak came at the crease after the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav when the Mumbai Indians were 46/3 in 5.5 overs.

By the 10th over, Tilak, alongside Naman Dhir, had stabilised the innings, pushing the score to 75/3. However, just as the duo began to shift the momentum, Prasidh Krishna broke the stand in the 13th over as the speedster claimed the wicket of Dhir, who fell for a brisk 45 off 32 deliveries.

It was then that Tilak shifted gears and started taking GT bowlers to the cleaners. He slammed 26 runs in the 18th over, bowled by GT's Ashok Sharma, hitting three sixes and four boundaries.

He then scored 22 runs off the last over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna, hitting two sixes and two boundaries. He was on 97 with only one ball remaining and played a cross-batted shot towards the deep square leg region for a boundary to bring up his maiden IPL century. (ANI)

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