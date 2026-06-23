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Home / Sports / Tilak Varma hails childhood friend Vikram Kakade's rise to Maharashtra Legislative Council

Tilak Varma hails childhood friend Vikram Kakade's rise to Maharashtra Legislative Council

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ANI
Updated At : 05:48 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Indian cricketer Tilak Varma, attending the oath-taking ceremony of his childhood friend Vikram Kakade at the Vidhan Bhavan, expressed pride and happiness over the latter's appointment as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

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Tilak praised his friend for consistently helping people and said he felt proud to be present on the occasion. Speaking about cricket, he said the World Cup remains some distance away and that the team is currently focused on taking one series at a time while continuing to work hard and improve every day.

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"We have been friends since childhood, so I am very happy about the announcement of his MLC role today. It feels great--I feel truly proud--which is why I came to meet him...I see him constantly helping those around him...Looking ahead, the World Cup is still a long way off. Right now, we are taking it one series at a time. Regardless, our hard work continues day in and day out," Tilak said.

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The ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a commanding victory in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, winning 16 of the 17 seats for which results were declared on Monday. Polling for 17 seats was held on June 18.

Six Mahayuti candidates had already been elected unopposed before voting, giving the alliance an early advantage. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest gainer, winning 11 seats, while Shiv Sena (Shinde) secured three seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) won two.

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NCP's Kakade (Pune) was among the candidates elected unopposed. Apart from Kakade Ravindra Phatak (Thane) and Dushyant Chaturvedi (Yavatmal) from Shiv Sena, Aniket Tatkare (Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Arun Lakhani (Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli) and Prajakt Tanpure (Ahilyanagar) from BJP.

The BJP's victorious candidates included Suhas Shirshat (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna), Avinash Brahmankar (Bhandara-Gondia), Dhairyashil Kadam (Sangli-Satara), Rajendra Raut (Solapur), Basavaraj Patil (Dharashiv-Latur-Beed), Rajiv Potdar (Nagpur), Nandkishor Mahajan (Jalgaon), Pravin Pote (Amravati) and Amar Rajurkar (Nanded). Shiv Sena's Saiyed Khan won from the Parbhani-Hingoli constituency. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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