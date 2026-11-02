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Home / Sports / Tilak Varma to lead India A in Rising Stars Asia Cup; Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named in squad

Tilak Varma to lead India A in Rising Stars Asia Cup; Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named in squad

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ANI
Updated At : 06:37 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Men's Selection Committee of the BCCI has announced a 15-member India A squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.

Batter Tilak Varma will captain the side, while Rajat Patidar has been named vice-captain. The squad features several prominent young Indian players, including Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.

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Wicketkeeper-batters Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra have also been included in the squad, alongside all-rounders Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian.

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https://x.com/BCCI/status/2117231823675875525?a=w1gJ_Wp4H1bKsRvLiqQ&s=20

The pace attack will feature Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

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India A have been placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal and Pakistan A. Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on November 26 and 27. The tournament final will take place on November 29.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29, 2026," the BCCI said in a statement.

"India A are placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and Pakistan A. Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The final will take place on Sunday, November 29," the statement added.

India A squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rajat Patidar (VC), Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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