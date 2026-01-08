DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Tilak Varma undergoes surgery; star batter ruled out of NZ T20I series, doubtful for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Tilak Varma undergoes surgery; star batter ruled out of NZ T20I series, doubtful for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:15 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): In a massive blow for the Indian cricket team, Asia Cup final hero Tilak Varma is doubtful for the 2025 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and has been ruled out from the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, after the middle-order batter underwent "Testicular torsion surgery."

Advertisement

"Tilak Varma ruled out of the New Zealand T20I series and is likely to miss the ICC T20 World Cup after he went through Testicular torsion surgery," a source told ANI.

Advertisement

Varma has been a key batter of the Indian side in the T20I setup over the last year. The stylish left-handed batter played a crucial role in his side's Asia Cup 2025 win, where he played a match-winning unbeaten 69* in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old made his T20I debut against the West Indies at Tarouba in August 2023. Since then, he has played 40 matches and 37 innings, amassing 1183 runs at a fantastic average of 49.29 with a strike rate of 144.09. The left-handed batter has hammered two centuries and six half-centuries.

Meanwhile, the five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will be played from January 21 to January 31.

Advertisement

Nagpur, Raipur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvanthapuram will host five T20Is between India and New Zealand.

The T20I series between the two countries will help them to prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

The defending champions, India, are slotted in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan and the United States.

The Men in Blue will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign against the USA on February 7, followed by matches against Namibia on February 12, arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15, and the Netherlands on February 18. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts