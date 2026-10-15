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Home / Sports / “Tilak’s dismissal was the turning point”: Sanju Samson reflects on India’s loss to West Indies in 4th T20 

“Tilak’s dismissal was the turning point”: Sanju Samson reflects on India’s loss to West Indies in 4th T20 

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ANI
Updated At : 10:31 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper/batter Sanju Samson identified Tilak Varma’s dismissal as the turning point in India’s 24-run defeat to West Indies in the fourth T20I, saying India were well placed in the chase with Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy scoring at a steady pace despite losing five wickets.

He lauded the young batters for handling pressure and taking on the West Indies bowling attack.

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Shai Hope’s magnificent century and Keemo Paul’s five-wicket haul powered West Indies to a 24-run victory over India in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

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Chasing a massive 248 on a relaid surface, India slumped to 130/5 in the 12th over before Varma and Reddy revived the chase with a spirited partnership.

The duo brought the equation down to 48 runs off 19 balls, keeping India in contention, but Romario Shepherd’s dismissal of Varma proved to be a crucial turning point.

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"The turning point of the match was when Tilak got out. We were cruising, scoring those 10-12 runs per over really nicely. Reddy and Tilak were batting really well in the pressure situation. Till that moment, I think we were in the chase. That is actually a great thing to have after losing five wickets, having that kind of control – two young cricketers taking on the pressure and taking on the West Indian bowling line-up," Samson told the reporters after the match.

Samson, who smashed a 23-ball 56 to set the platform for India’s chase, expressed disappointment at the defeat despite enjoying his knock. He said chasing a big total required backing his instincts and power-hitting ability, adding that he would have preferred to be on the winning side.

"Whatever you do feels very different when you are on the losing side, so I am actually a bit gutted at the moment. I definitely wanted to be on the winning side. I really enjoyed batting out there. When you are chasing a score like that, there are no second thoughts - you just have to back your instincts, your power game, and that is what I did. So I really enjoyed the knock, but I would have liked to be on the winning side," he added.

With this win, the series is level 2-2, with an exciting decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru set for October 17. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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