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Home / Sports / Tim David becomes 2nd fastest to score 1,000 runs in IPL

Tim David becomes 2nd fastest to score 1,000 runs in IPL

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ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): Australian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David became the second fastest to score 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

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Tim achieved this milestone during his side's IPL game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. During the match, David scored 26 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six, with a strike rate of 152.94, before perishing to Axar Patel.

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In 56 matches and 50 innings for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), David has made 1,019 runs at an average of 36.39 and a strike rate of 177.83, with two fifties. His best score is 70*.

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In six matches and six innings this season, he has made 173 runs at an average of 86.50, with a strike rate of 203.52, including a half-century with the best score of 70*.

He is the second-fastest to reach the milestone, in 560 balls, with Andre Russell (545 balls) being the fastest one to reach the milestone.

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Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli (19 in 13 balls, with three fours) put up a 52-run opening stand. Salt (63 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) put on a fine show with the bat, while other batters failed to capitalise on their starts. RCB put on 175/8 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Axar (2/18), Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) and Lungi Ngidi (2/39) took two wickets each, not letting RCB batters make the most of their starts. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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