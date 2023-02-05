‘Time to take team’s performance to next level’

Dilip Tirkey

There were a lot of expectations as India was the home team at the hockey World Cup. As a former captain, I understand very well the pressure of dealing with such expectations.

As a federation, though, there are a few things Hockey India must review and implement. The team made good progress under chief coach Graham Reid in several aspects of the game, but now it is time to take that performance to the next level.

We are in discussions with a few good coaches who have the knowledge and experience of coaching national teams. There is no dearth of coaches available in world hockey at the moment and we will review the options available.

Grassroots programme

Since becoming the president of Hockey India in September last year, I have stated that my main focus will be on developing a robust grassroots programme where talented young players, both boys and girls, are scouted and brought into the system in the age group of under-15 and under-17.

We already have a good tournament structure with exclusive tournaments for age groups, academies and departments in the current domestic national championships.

Hockey India also has a very robust Coaching Education Pathway which has helped over 800 coaches in the country to get certified at various levels and many of them have also managed to get their certification from the international hockey federation (FIH).

I believe these things are already helping in creating a strong foundation for the sport to move forward optimistically.

Odisha raising the bar

India has been a favourite destination for hockey simply because of the incredible support from the spectators and the government. Odisha in particular has raised the bar in terms of hosting world events.

While the home matches for the men’s and women’s teams in the FIH Pro League will continue to be played in Odisha, we have not taken a decision on bidding for any other major event for now.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian men’s hockey team and the current president of Hockey India)