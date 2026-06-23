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Home / Sports / Timeless Titan: Messi sets more goal, touch records in FIFA WC clash against Austria

Timeless Titan: Messi sets more goal, touch records in FIFA WC clash against Austria

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ANI
Updated At : 07:08 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], June 23 (ANI): Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi continued to defy age and law of averages as he secured a massive record-breaking in his side's FIFA World Cup outing against Austria on Monday.

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Messi became the highest goal-scorer in tournament history, as his brace guided Argentina to a win over Austria.

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After scoring his first World Cup hat trick in the campaign opener against Algeria, Messi continues to make headlines with his record-breaking ways. He has scored all his side's five goals in the tournament

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As per OptaJoe, Messi is just the second player in the tournament history to score his country's first five goals in a single edition, along with Oleg Salenko for Russia in 1994.

During the match, Messi, set to celebrate his 39th birthday on Wednesday, had 71 touches, the oldest striker since 1966 to have 50-plus touches in a WC match.

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Messi's brace not only won his side their clash against Austria, but also brought him above Miroslav Klose (16 goals) as the leading goal-scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, with 18 goals. He also equalled the record of France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho by putting his name on the scoresheet in his sixth successive WC game.

Messi set a new record for the most wins by a player in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing German legend Miroslav Klose's tally of 17 victories, with his 18th WC match win.

The win moves Argentina to the top of Group J with six points from two matches, putting them through to the last 32. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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