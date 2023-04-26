Titanic win for GT

PTI

Ahmedabad, April 25

Gujarat Titans produced a clinical performance to outclass Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in a one-sided IPL match here today.

Set a massive target of 208, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai were stopped at 152/9.

Mumbai didn't get the kind of start they would have liked and were struggling at 29/1 after the loss of captain Sharma's wicket in six overs as the team failed miserably to utilise the Powerplay.

While trying to work the ball on the onside, Sharma got a leading edge

and ended up giving a return catch to his counterpart Hardik Pandya in the second over.

After the seamers had done their job, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan came on and bowled a very economical first over.

Mumbai managed to score 13 runs in the seventh over, before Khan ended Ishan Kishan's stay in the middle. Ishan consumed as many as 21 balls for his 13 runs.

Three balls later, Khan had Tilak Varma trapped in front of the wicket to leave Mumbai reeling at 45/3 in the eighth over.

Thereon, Mumbai could not do enough to challenge the defending champions.

Earlier, Gujarat's lower middle-order used the long handle to good effect

and powered their team to a formidable 207/6.

David Miller blazed away to a 22-ball 46, Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 20 in just five balls, while Abhinav Manohar needed only 21 deliveries to make 42 during a vital partnership of 71 runs for the fifth wicket with the South African. This was after Shubman Gill made a neat 34-ball 56.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 207/6 in 20 overs (Gill 56, Miller 46, Manohar 42; Chawla 2/34); Mumbai Indians: 152/9 in 20 overs (David 40, Green 33; Ahmad 3/34).