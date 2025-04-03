Titans ace challenge

Gujarat Titans handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru their first defeat of the Indian Premier League season on Wednesday, sealing an eight-wicket victory thanks to pace bowler Mohammed Siraj’s three-wicket haul and batsman Jos Buttler’s half-century.

With 170 required for victory after Bengaluru batsman Liam Livingstone’s battling 54 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gujarat got home with 13 deliveries to spare with Buttler scoring an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls after Sai Sudharsan made 49.

Having reached his fifty with a six off Livingstone in the 15th over, Buttler produced some audacious shots to get his team across the finish line in style in the company of impact player Sherfane Rutherford, who made 30 not out.

Advertisement

“I really enjoyed it. I thought the bowlers did a fantastic job. If we had fielded a bit better, looking at myself there, we would be chasing a few (runs) less,” said Buttler.

“But it’s a nice clinical win and well deserved. There was a bit in the wicket and the openers played really sensibly to take the sting out of that and set up the chase. I was trying to play with a lot of freedom and intent. I’ve had a few months of unenjoyable cricket, so I was trying to give my best and I’m excited to be here.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Phil Salt was dropped by England teammate Buttler in the opening over but Gujarat shrugged off the disappointment to bag the prized wicket of Virat Kohli in the next, as Arshad Khan had Bengaluru’s talisman caught in the deep for seven.

Former champions Gujarat continued to pile the pressure on Bengaluru as Siraj (3/19) bowled out Devdutt Padikkal and Salt before Ishant Sharma trapped skipper Rajat Patidar lbw for 12, leaving the home side teetering at 42/4 in the seventh over.

Livingstone, who was dropped on nine and later survived a loud appeal for lbw, forged a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket with the aggressive Jitesh Sharma, who smashed a 21-ball 33 to give the hosts hope.

Three massive sixes off Rashid Khan in the 18th over took Livingstone to his half-century before he was caught behind off Siraj, but Tim David took Bengaluru to a competitive 169/8 with an 18-ball 32 towards the end.

“It was emotional because I played for seven years here,” said Siraj, who was released by Bengaluru ahead of the auction late last year.

“There was some nervousness ... but the moment I got the ball in my hand, it was full-on intensity ... as a bowler, I want to always have belief, that’s important. I have the belief that I can do well irrespective of where I’m playing, that’s my mindset.”

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 169/8 in 20 overs (Livingstone 54, Jitesh 33, David 32; Siraj 3/19, Kishore 2/22); Gujarat Titans: 170/2 in 17.5 overs (Buttler 73*, Sudharsan 49, Rutherford 30*).