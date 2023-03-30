Gujarat Titans' got talent

Having achieved the ultimate glory of winning the title in their maiden appearance last year, Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans will aim to become only the third side after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to lift the trophy twice in a row.

Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans won 10 out of 14 games to finish on top of the league table. They also convincingly won both their knockout games to take the title. Since the IPL win, Pandya’s stature has grown with his ascendency to India’s permanent captaincy job in T20Is. Young batter Shubman Gill has also established himself as a natural pick in two of the three international formats. Both Pandya and Gill led GT with the bat, finishing with 487 and 483 runs, respectively, while pacer Mohammad Shami (20 wickets) and spinner Rashid Khan (19) were their primary attacking weapons with the ball. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is a shot in the arm for GT. — PTI

Squad

Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Mavi, Vijay Shankar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Kane Williamson, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Urvil Patel, KS Bharat, Mohit Sharma

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Coach: Ashish Nehra

Home Ground: Ahmedabad