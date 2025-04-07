Titans on the rise

Skipper Shubman Gill led by example with a classy half-century after Mohammed Siraj bowled with fire in his belly to return excellent figures of 4/17 as Gujarat Titans crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Sent at No. 4, Washington Sundar too showed his class with a 29-ball 49 as GT registered their third win in four outings, even as SRH suffered their fourth defeat in five matches. The chase of 153 was completed with as many as 20 balls to spare, with Gill making an unbeaten 61 off 43 balls.

Bowling first, GT restricted SHR to 152/8 with left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (2/24) and seamer Prasidh Krishna (2/25) too performing admirably on a slow surface.

Mohammed Shami (2/28) and Pat Cummins (1/26) brought SRH back into the contest with their early strikes as GT found themselves at a tricky 16/2 in the fourth over. B Sai Sudharsan (5) could not keep his shot down and was caught at square leg off Shami, and Cummins then dismissed Jos Buttler for a three-ball duck with a back of a length delivery that nipped back in sharply, and Heinrich Klaasen did the rest behind the stumps.

The two wickets gave SRH a glimmer of hope but Gill and Sundar joined forces to stitch a third-wicket partnership of 90 runs to pave the way for their team’s win.

Helping the GT duo to get their innings up and running after the early wobble was a horrendous sixth over from pacer Simarjeet Singh, who conceded 20 runs to ease the pressure on the visitors.

Simarjeet was guilty of repeatedly bowling short and Washington took full advantage of it by pulling and hooking him for two sixes over fine leg after collecting two fours.

Gill was all class reaching his half-century in 36 balls with the help of some delightful shots but Washington got out one short of what would have been a well-deserved fifty. A flurry of boundaries from Sherfane Rutherford (35 not out off 16 balls) then helped GT finish the game with plenty to spare.

Earlier, Siraj dismissed struggling openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma cheaply before coming back to add two more wickets to his tally. “At one time, I was not able to digest it (not getting picked for the Champions Trophy) but I kept my spirits up and worked on my fitness and game,” said Siraj, who was named the Player of the Match. “Whatever mistakes I was making, I worked on those and I’m enjoying my bowling. As a professional, when you are consistently with the Indian team, a doubt grows in your mind (after being dropped) but I cheered myself up and was looking forward to the IPL. When you execute what you are trying to deliver, you stay at the top. When you move the ball both in and out and it works instinctively, it gives you a different feeling.”

Siraj was delighted that he could perform well with his parents watching from the stands. “When you come to your home ground, it’s a special feeling. My family was there in the crowd and that lifted me up,” he said.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 152/8 in 20 overs (Reddy 31; Siraj 4/17); Gujarat Titans: 153/3 in 16.4 overs (Gill 61*; Shami 2/18).