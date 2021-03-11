Titans riding good

Mumbai, April 23
Andre Russell’s pyrotechnics proved to be too little, too late in the end as Gujarat Titans defended a small total to clinch a dramatic eight-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here today.
With 12 points on the table, Gujarat are looking good for a playoffs berth in their first year in the tournament.
Kolkata’s top and middle-order batters failed miserably even as Gujarat put up a clinical bowling display. Rinku Singh scored 35 and it was left to Russell to go for a win and the West Indian, who smashed 48 off 25 balls, nearly did it in the last over.
This was Gujarat’s sixth win in seven matches and they strengthened their position at the top of the table while Kolkata slumped to their fourth straight loss.
Brief Scores: GT: 156/9 in 20 overs Pandya 67; Russell 4/5); KKR: 148/8 in 20 overs (Russell 48, Shami 2/20).
Swift like a sunrise
Virat Kohli’s woeful form continued as Royal Challengers Bangalore were walloped by Sunrisers Hyderabad who cantered to an easy nine-wicket victory.
Kohli was once again dismissed outside the off-stump off the very first delivery he faced as Bangalore were shot out for 68 in just 16.1 overs. This was the sixth lowest total in the history of IPL.
In reply, it took Hyderabad only eight overs as Abhishek Sharma scored 47 off 28 balls with Kane Williamson (16 not out) to reach the target.
Brief Scores: RCB: 68 all out in 16.1 overs (Prabhudessai 15; Natarajan 3/10); SRH: 72/1 in 8 overs (Sharma 47; Patel 1/18). — PTI
Pant, Thakur fined for Friday-night farce
Mumbai: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Shardul Thakur have been fined while assistant coach Pravin Amre was fined and handed a one-match ban for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the loss to Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Rajasthan’s 15-run win was overshadowed by controversy when the Delhi camp asked the umpires to check whether a no ball had been bowled in the final over. Delhi needed 36 off the final over, and Rovman Powell clobbered Rajasthan’s Obed McCoy for three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries. At this juncture, non-striker Kuldeep Yadav gestured to the umpires, demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no ball on height. Powell joined in the discussion with the umpires but the officials stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.
