Tite joins party

DOHA, December 6
Brazil coach Tite said his dance celebration during his side’s emphatic 4-1 World Cup win over South Korea on Monday was an expression of pure joy at his side’s bold attacking performance, and would help him bond with his young team.
Brazil’s players rushed over to the dugout after Richarlison put his side 3-0 up inside 30 minutes of their last-16 stage encounter with South Korea, and Tite briefly joined in their dancing.
“We try to adapt to the characteristics of the players,” the 61-year-old said when asked about his moves at a news conference. “They are very young and I try to adapt a bit to their language, and part of their language is dancing.”
He said his players told him before the game that they would make him dance with them if they scored.
Not everyone was impressed. Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, speaking on Britain’s ITV television, said: “People say it’s their culture. But I think that’s really disrespecting the opposition.” — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind
AAP wins 49 seats, BJP 40 and Congress 4; MCD has 250 wards,...
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...
PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive
Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start