Title-chasing Rajasthan United prepare for struggling Dempo SC in crucial IFL clash

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): Rajasthan United FC's title ambitions face a critical test when they take on Dempo SC in a championship phase fixture of Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib, Ludhiana, on Friday.

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Both teams have already opened their championship phase campaigns, albeit with differing outcomes. Rajasthan United suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat against Sreenidi Deccan FC, while Dempo were held to a goalless draw by Shillong Lajong FC, according to a release.

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The pressure, however, rests more heavily on Rajasthan. Currently fourth with 18 points, they remain within touching distance of the top of the table, but their margin for error has all but disappeared. A win here could lift them to second and keep the pressure firmly on frontrunners Diamond Harbour.

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Dempo, in contrast, sit at the bottom of the Championship Phase table with 10 points and are out of the title race. However, they will be determined to finish strongly, with victory offering a potential climb to fifth.

Recent history further strengthens Rajasthan's position. They are unbeaten in three meetings against Dempo, winning twice and drawing once, while also holding a commanding 7-2 advantage in goals scored. Their latest encounter, on April 19 at the PJN Stadium in Margao, saw Rajasthan stage a 2-1 comeback victory after Marcus Joseph's opener was overturned by goals from Gerard Artigas and Thomyo Shimray.

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A response is now essential for Rajasthan, and much of their approach is expected to centre on efficiency in transition, an aspect highlighted by assistant coach Vikas Rawat in the build-up to the fixture.

"I think this game will be more about transition. If we are good in transition, be it when we are attacking or when we are defending, then I think that will do it for us," he noted.

That emphasis aligns closely with how Rajasthan are likely to approach the contest, particularly against a Dempo side that has conceded the second-most goals (14) among Championship Phase teams. For the Desert Warriors, Artigas remains the focal point in the final third. The Spaniard also underlined the squad's determination to move past their recent setback and regain momentum.

"It's always hard when you have a long week after losing the last match, but the team is working well. Everyone wants to forget the last result, and I think we have a good dynamic," Artigas said.

Even within those constraints, Dempo have shown enough attacking intent to suggest they remain a threat. Head coach Samir Naik acknowledged the difficulties his team have faced, but advocated that his side will keep pushing.

He said, "It is very challenging for us to finish in the top four now since the gap is almost eight points. But the boys, we are trying very hard to push them there. We are trying to take as many points as we can."

Their primary threat continues to revolve around Marcus Joseph, the competition's leading scorer with seven goals, who also found the net in the reverse fixture. He is expected to be supported by Sebastian Gutierrez, whose movement and chance creation add another dimension to their attack. Gutierrez highlighted the squad's focus heading into the fixture.

"The mood is good. Now, all players are prepared for the next match, and all people want to win and finish in a good position in the table," he said.

For Rajasthan, it is about staying firmly in the race. For Dempo, it is about restoring momentum and finishing with purpose. As the Championship Phase begins to take shape, fixtures like these often prove defining - where contenders are separated from the rest.

The match will kick off at 18:30 IST and will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on Waves App and Sony LIV. (ANI)

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