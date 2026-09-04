TN CM Vijay announces plans for motorsports city

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday revealed plans to develop a dedicated motorsport city in the state.

This will include a new racetrack, capable of hosting F1, F2, F3, F4 and other international races.

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"An Olympic city will be set up in Chennai. A Motor Sports City will also be set up in Chennai to host Formula 1 races. The talents of youth in motorsport will be identified, and training and racing opportunities will be provided to create national and international level champions," he said during the state Assembly.

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He added, "Establishing world-class motor vehicle car racing arenas will provide opportunities for tourism, special vehicle manufacturing industries, employment and economic development."

For the Motor Sports City, Vijay cited Tamil Nadu's leadership in two- and four-wheeler production and said vehicle manufacturers considered the state their first choice for new factories. He also described it as a leader in motor vehicle racing. Motorsports manufacturing units operate in Coimbatore, he said.

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The Madras International Circuit at Irungattukottai, near Chennai, and KARI Motor Speedway in Coimbatore are the key racing facilities and host national F3 and F4 car races.

Vijay stated that the venue will also include training facilities to identify and nurture local racing talent in a bid to give them opportunities on the national and international stage.

The Buddh International Circuit hosted the F1 Indian GP from 2011 to 2013. But the race was then dropped, mainly due to the Uttar Pradesh government's taxation policy at the time, which classified F1 as entertainment rather than sport.

In June, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports created a task force to monitor motorsports with a vision to bring back F1 racing to the country by the end of 2028.