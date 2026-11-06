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Home / Sports / TN Minister Sampath Kumar inaugurates turf cricket ground in Coimbatore, promises support to resolve stadium issues

TN Minister Sampath Kumar inaugurates turf cricket ground in Coimbatore, promises support to resolve stadium issues

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ANI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister for Backwards Classes Welfare Sampath Kumar on Friday inaugurated a new turf cricket ground near the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore, and assured that the state government would extend all necessary support to address the issues faced by the stadium and its players.

The ground has been constructed by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). Following the inauguration, the minister played cricket for a while alongside Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar. He also received petitions from sports officials regarding the requirements and concerns of the stadium.

Speaking to ANI, Sampath Kumar was asked about the stadium's lack of a regular electricity connection, which has forced it to depend on generators for more than a decade.

"The government will give all necessary support to the stadium. The government is initiating efforts to develop students' skills and nurture talent. Whatever difficulties the players face, we will take action to resolve them and provide support in all possible ways. We are going to reduce all the problems," the minister said.

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He was also asked about the government's plans to relay the synthetic athletics track at the stadium and develop a new football ground.

On the possibility of building a new athletics track, Sampath Kumar said, "We will discuss these things and will tell you after that."

Regarding the proposal for a new football field, he said, "We'll take the necessary action and sort out all the problems."

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The minister's visit comes amid the Tamil Nadu government's broader push to promote sports and nurture talent across the state.

Last month, Chief Minister Vijay launched the 'Dream Olympics' initiative and felicitated Tamil Nadu athletes who won medals or participated in the 20th Asian Games 2026 and the 46th Chess Olympiad 2026.

The ceremony, organised by SDAT at The Leela Palace in Chennai, saw the Chief Minister honour athletes for their performances and present cash incentives in recognition of their achievements. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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